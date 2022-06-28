Photo: Top WWE Superstar poses backstage with John Cena after his return on RAW

WWE star Liv Morgan shared a backstage photo of herself posing with John Cena after he returned on this week's episode of RAW.
Morgan is currently scheduled to compete in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match against Becky Lynch, Asuka, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Shotzi, and Raquel Rodriguez.
Taking to Twitter, not only did Morgan post a photo with The Leader of the Cenation but also sent a heartfelt message:
"Lovely photo of myself. Celebrating 20 years of hustle, loyalty, and respect #CenaMonth"
Check out Liv Morgan's tweet below:
The WWE Universe's reaction to Liv Morgan and John Cena's backstage photo
Fans had mixed reactions after Liv Morgan tweeted a photo of herself with John Cena.
Some fans appreciated both superstars. Others responded to Morgan's tweet with sarcastic comments. Here are some of the fan tweets:
Following Cena's return to RAW, the legend sent a heartfelt message to fans and WWE, thanking them for the many opportunities.
Taking to Twitter, The Leader of the Cenation mentioned that he'd continue to give his best throughout his career. He wrote:
"Overwhelmed with ALL the messages thru this month. Being at #WWERaw last night gave me an opportunity to show you how much YOU mean to me. Thank you @WWE for every chance you’ve taken on me, so I will continue to always give my best for my home, for my family, for US."
Check out John Cena's tweet below:
Cena cut an emotional promo celebrating his 20th anniversary upon returning to RAW.
Cena has also interacted with some of the top stars on the current RAW roster, including Seth Rollins and Theory.
While his in-ring return is yet to be confirmed, it'll be interesting to see how WWE books Cena following his return and if he'll compete at SummerSlam 2022.
