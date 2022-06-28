Photo: Top WWE Superstar poses backstage with John Cena after his return on RAW

WWE star Liv Morgan shared a backstage photo of herself posing with John Cena after he returned on this week's episode of RAW.

Morgan is currently scheduled to compete in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match against Becky Lynch, Asuka, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Shotzi, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Taking to Twitter, not only did Morgan post a photo with The Leader of the Cenation but also sent a heartfelt message:

"Lovely photo of myself. Celebrating 20 years of hustle, loyalty, and respect #CenaMonth"

Check out Liv Morgan's tweet below:

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce



Celebrating 20 years of hustle, loyalty, and respect Lovely photo of myselfCelebrating 20 years of hustle, loyalty, and respect #CenaMonth Lovely photo of myself 😜Celebrating 20 years of hustle, loyalty, and respect #CenaMonth ✨ https://t.co/jQcSYqzLgR

The WWE Universe's reaction to Liv Morgan and John Cena's backstage photo

Fans had mixed reactions after Liv Morgan tweeted a photo of herself with John Cena.

Some fans appreciated both superstars. Others responded to Morgan's tweet with sarcastic comments. Here are some of the fan tweets:

ᔕEᗷᗩᔕTIᗩᑎ ⛩ セバスチャン @SebastianLIVit @YaOnlyLivvOnce This is so cool! Imagine this picture like almost 20 years back! Little Gionna probably would have freaked out i guess! 🫶🏻 @YaOnlyLivvOnce This is so cool! Imagine this picture like almost 20 years back! Little Gionna probably would have freaked out i guess! 🫶🏻😅

paul David staveley @paulstaveley9 @YaOnlyLivvOnce I only see 1 goat who are you even posing with here?? @YaOnlyLivvOnce I only see 1 goat who are you even posing with here??

Following Cena's return to RAW, the legend sent a heartfelt message to fans and WWE, thanking them for the many opportunities.

Taking to Twitter, The Leader of the Cenation mentioned that he'd continue to give his best throughout his career. He wrote:

"Overwhelmed with ALL the messages thru this month. Being at #WWERaw last night gave me an opportunity to show you how much YOU mean to me. Thank you @WWE for every chance you’ve taken on me, so I will continue to always give my best for my home, for my family, for US."

Check out John Cena's tweet below:

John Cena @JohnCena Overwhelmed with ALL the messages thru this month. Being at #WWERaw last night gave me an opportunity to show you how much YOU mean to me. Thank you @WWE for every chance you’ve taken on me, so I will continue to always give my best for my home, for my family, for US. Overwhelmed with ALL the messages thru this month. Being at #WWERaw last night gave me an opportunity to show you how much YOU mean to me. Thank you @WWE for every chance you’ve taken on me, so I will continue to always give my best for my home, for my family, for US.

Cena cut an emotional promo celebrating his 20th anniversary upon returning to RAW.

Cena has also interacted with some of the top stars on the current RAW roster, including Seth Rollins and Theory.

While his in-ring return is yet to be confirmed, it'll be interesting to see how WWE books Cena following his return and if he'll compete at SummerSlam 2022.

