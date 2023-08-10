Liv Morgan posts picture hinting at massively changing her look having cut off her hair

Liv Morgan may be out of action with an injury at this time, but that does not mean she's inactive. After having been ruled out of action once again due to an injury, the star posted a picture on Twitter hinting at a new look and stunning fans.

The star was attacked by Rhea Ripley and had her arm "broken" in a storyline so that she could be written off TV to address her real-life injury. In her absence, Raquel Rodriguez, her tag team partner, has continued feuding with Ripley.

Liv Morgan took to Twitter to post about her change and uploaded a picture of her hair cut off on the floor. Fans were naturally stunned, and although she has been active on the platform since then, she did not elaborate on the picture.

The star is yet to post a picture of her actual new look, but her fans are clearly excited and waiting for the reveal.

With Liv Morgan out of action due to her injury, it remains to be seen when she returns to compete in WWE. This could be a look only for the duration of her injury recovery, although she could also sport it when she returns to the ring as well.

