Liv Morgan posts a scary injury update after accidental spot hurt her badly on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan left WWE RAW looking worse for the wear as she was left busted open after an accidental spot. The star has now shared a picture updating fans on what happened to her after the show.

Morgan teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to face IYO SKY and the recently returned Dakota Kai during RAW. In the course of the match, she suffered an injury that left her bleeding from her face. The exact moment when she was busted open was not confirmed, but despite the injury, Morgan went on to finish the match.

Now, she has shared another picture of herself on her X account, covering one eye. She showed off her eye, which still looked bruised from the encounter in the ring. On top of that, she has several of what appear to be stitches above her eye and below her eyebrow as well.

It appears that the injury was quite serious and scarier than it first appeared. It was very close to her actual eye, implying that it was exactly that near to her eye being damaged and torn up at the moment.

She seems to be on the path to recovery now and should be able to wrestle soon.

Dominik Mysterio talked about still finding Liv Morgan cute

Initially, after the match, Liv Morgan shared a backstage photo that showed she was still bleeding and said that Dominik Mysterio still found her cute, and that was what mattered. Mysterio also replied with a GIF of Tom and Jerry, showing that he agreed with her quite a lot.

Despite the tension between Mysterio and Liv Morgan in recent weeks, things seem to have been sorted out between them for now, as the two stars are getting along again. With Morgan unable to win the Royal Rumble though, she will have a job getting a title shot again anytime soon—something that is sure to be a sore point between the two of them as she blames Mysterio for her losing the title in the first place.

