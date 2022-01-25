Top WWE Female star praises Edge and Beth Phoenix after RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was in awe of Edge and Beth Phoenix after The Grit Couple laid waste to Maryse's birthday celebration on RAW.

This week on Monday Night RAW, The Miz hosted a live celebration in honor of his wife's birthday. However, the "IT" couple's celebrations were cut short after The Ultimate Opportunist came out with Beth.

The duo rushed to the ring and started taking out security guards that were posted by The Miz. The pair also destroyed birthday items and took out security guards with slams, Spears, and even a 3D.

Impressed by what she saw, Liv Morgan took to Twitter to praise The Grit Couple.

Phoenix and Edge will face Maryse and The Miz this Saturday at the Royal Rumble event. It will be the first instance of the married couple tagging together for a match, and will mark The Glamazon's comeback to the ring since she entered the 30-Woman Royal Rumble in 2020.

Edge and Beth Phoenix never thought they'd work together in WWE

WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge worked together for the first time at the company's last pay-per-view Day 1 when The Glamazon came out to even the odds against The Miz and Maryse.

While speaking on WWE’s The Bump, Beth Phoenix talked about finally working with her husband. The three-time women's champion revealed that she and The Ultimate Opportunist never thought they’d be working together in the company.

“Honestly, the only conversation we had about it was: Too bad, it’ll never happen. There were never any circumstances prior to coming back from his neck injury. This was just not in the cards at all. Also, my character was a pretty self-sufficient character and so was his. He had his moments of sneakiness, working with other female characters as well. They weren’t two characters that would converge,” Beth Phoenix said.

Edge and Beth Phoenix are one of WWE's top power couples. The duo will have their first match together as a tag team at the Royal Rumble, over eleven years after they began dating.

Other than the mixed tag team match, all four superstars from the match could also be present in the Royal Rumble match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Edge and Beth Phoenix are the coolest couple in WWE? Sound off in the comments!

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande