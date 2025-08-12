Liv Morgan proves that she still trusts Dominik Mysterio despite recent speculation 

Liv Morgan has been away from WWE due to her shoulder injury, and in that time, Roxanne Perez has stepped in her place as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions and lost her title at SummerSlam.

Dominik Mysterio has remained the Intercontinental Champion and could pick up another title this weekend at AAA TripleMania. It seems that even though Finn Balor has been pushing together Roxanne and Mysterio in Liv Morgan's absence, she continues to support and trust her on-screen partner.

Morgan recently shared a screenshot of his match from RAW last night on her Instagram story, which shows that she is still watching him and The Judgment Day from afar and continues to keep tabs on him.

She has remained a supporter of Mysterio [Image credit: Morgan's Instagram story]

The Judgment Day seems to have a new aura about it without Morgan, but despite her absence, they have remained the top stable on WWE RAW.

How long will Liv Morgan be sidelined?

Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury, which forced her to undergo surgery, and the prognosis was that she could be out for several more months. Finn Balor has been giving updates on Morgan on RAW and has noted that she is rehabbing and trying to get back to full fitness.

It came at the worst time for the former Women's Champion, as she was unable to relinquish her title herself. Instead, she was written off TV and missed the Evolution 2025 event, which reportedly was centered around her.

Morgan was part of some of the biggest WWE storylines at the time she was injured, and it has forced the company to rewrite much of their content a number of times.

It's hoped that Morgan will be able to pick up where she left off when she finally returns, provided she is still welcomed into The Judgment Day.

