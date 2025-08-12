  • home icon
  Liv Morgan proves that she still trusts Dominik Mysterio despite recent speculation 

Liv Morgan proves that she still trusts Dominik Mysterio despite recent speculation 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 12, 2025 19:12 GMT
Liv Morgan shared the update [Image credit: WWE.com]
Liv Morgan shared the update [Image credit: WWE,com]

Liv Morgan has been away from WWE due to her shoulder injury, and in that time, Roxanne Perez has stepped in her place as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions and lost her title at SummerSlam.

Dominik Mysterio has remained the Intercontinental Champion and could pick up another title this weekend at AAA TripleMania. It seems that even though Finn Balor has been pushing together Roxanne and Mysterio in Liv Morgan's absence, she continues to support and trust her on-screen partner.

Morgan recently shared a screenshot of his match from RAW last night on her Instagram story, which shows that she is still watching him and The Judgment Day from afar and continues to keep tabs on him.

She has remained a supporter of Mysterio [Image credit: Morgan's Instagram story]
She has remained a supporter of Mysterio [Image credit: Morgan's Instagram story]

The Judgment Day seems to have a new aura about it without Morgan, but despite her absence, they have remained the top stable on WWE RAW.

How long will Liv Morgan be sidelined?

Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury, which forced her to undergo surgery, and the prognosis was that she could be out for several more months. Finn Balor has been giving updates on Morgan on RAW and has noted that she is rehabbing and trying to get back to full fitness.

It came at the worst time for the former Women's Champion, as she was unable to relinquish her title herself. Instead, she was written off TV and missed the Evolution 2025 event, which reportedly was centered around her.

Morgan was part of some of the biggest WWE storylines at the time she was injured, and it has forced the company to rewrite much of their content a number of times.

It's hoped that Morgan will be able to pick up where she left off when she finally returns, provided she is still welcomed into The Judgment Day.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
