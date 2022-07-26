"What do I do now?' - Liv Morgan questions her current direction in WWE

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan shared her thoughts on winning the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The former Riott Squad member captured her first title in the promotion at Money in the Bank after she cashed in her namesake contract on Ronda Rousey, just a few hours after winning the high stakes ladder match. Liv has received tremendous love and support from fans around the world for her victory.

During a recent chat with the Dailystar, Morgan stated that the feeling of her first title victory has still not worn off. The former NXT star added that she sometimes feels a bit clueless after reaching her ultimate goal in the company:

“The feeling has not worn off not even a little bit, not a smidge. I'm feeling it at all times, every second of the day, and I just want to keep going. It's a feeling beyond words. It also feels weird to a degree – I've been laser-focused my entire life on getting to WWE and being successful. To hold a WWE title is the culmination of that, and I'm kind of like 'oh . . .what do I do now?'"

Liv Morgan will defend her title against Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam

Morgan will face the toughest challenge of her career at the company's upcoming premium live event as she is slated to defend her coveted title against Ronda Rousey.

Although Liv was able to pin Rousey at Money in the Bank, the victory came after the latter was already exhausted and injured her knee during the closing moments of her match against Natalya.

The 28-year-old also faced off against Natalya on SmackDown in a championship contender's match. Liv pinned The Queen of Harts to kickstart her reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

After spending nearly eight years with the promotion, Liv Morgan finally won her first title earlier this month. It's safe to say that the former Riott Squad member will put on the fight of her life to retain that title.

Ronda Rousey, meanwhile, is one of the most dangerous female wrestlers to have stepped inside the squared circle.

The Baddest Women on the planet has managed to capture both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship during her short tenure with WWE and will be looking to become the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion at SummerSlam.

