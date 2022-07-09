Liv Morgan's first title defense announced for SummerSlam 

Newly-crowned SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan will defend her title for the first time at SummerSlam.

Morgan recently competed in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the titular event and won the contract. Later that night, Morgan cashed in her MITB briefcase and pinned Ronda Rousey to win her first title in WWE. Despite losing her title, Rousey had kind words for the newly crowned women's champion.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Liv Morgan came out to celebrate with the fans. Play-by-play commentator Michael Cole asked her about Rousey asking for a rematch at the upcoming SummerSlam event. Morgan was then first interrupted by Natalya, who was Rousey's opponent at MITB, and then by the former champion herself.

Following the show, WWE officially announced that the SmackDown Women's Champion will put her title on the line against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

Liv Morgan is prepared to give Ronda Rousey a title shot

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Liv Morgan stated that she is ready to give The Baddest Woman on the Planet an opportunity to challenge her for the title but stated that Rousey will not have her title.

"Oh yeah, you know. Whether she [Ronda Rousey] earn[s] it, whether she asks for it, whether she doesn't even ask for it. Ronda you could have it [the title shot] but you can't have this [pointing towards her title]," Morgan said.

Morgan was also present on the latest episode of RAW, where she was confronted by Rousey's Money in the Bank opponent Natalya. The former women's champion stated that she was owed a title opportunity since it was her fight against Rousey which allowed Morgan to cash in.

With The Biggest Party of the Summer setting the ground for Morgan's first title defense, it remains to be seen whether she will emerge triumphant or if her first reign as champion will be short-lived.

