"You're still a b*tch" - Ronda Rousey sends a message to WWE Superstar after losing her title

Following her surprising defeat at WWE Money in the Bank, Ronda Rousey took to social media to send a message to her two opponents. They were very different.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet successfully defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya after a hard-fought match that damaged her knee quite a bit. This led to Liv Morgan cashing in her Money in the Bank contract, as she pinned Rousey to win her first Women's Title in WWE.

The former champion broke her silence to congratulate Morgan, stating that she deserved the title win. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey did not hold back on Natalya. She claimed the Hart family member is still a b*tch.

Check out the screengrab of the Instagram post and Nattie's response to it. The animosity between the two former friends remains. You can directly view it here.

Ronda congratulates Liv but doesn't spare Natalya.

Rousey's message to Morgan was precisely what she said when they hugged in the ring together. The new SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about the moment in a backstage interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani.

WWE's plan for Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2022

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Dave Meltzer reports the plan is to do Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey at WWE Summerslam 2022.



No word on Ronda turning heel yet but it is definitely a possibility. Dave Meltzer reports the plan is to do Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey at WWE Summerslam 2022. No word on Ronda turning heel yet but it is definitely a possibility. https://t.co/6g85d1EMhL

Despite Rousey's congratulatory behavior towards Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank, it seems like the two are headed for a rematch at SummerSlam. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is planning for The Baddest Woman on the Planet to face Morgan on July 30.

"Right now, the plan is Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, which kind of surprises me in a lot of ways. Especially because they didn’t leave with any heat. Ronda just hugged her, walked out of the ring, and let her have her moment."

In the coming weeks, we could see some bad blood develop between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan. This may even lead to a heel turn for the former UFC megastar. It does remain to be seen whether or not she regains the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair's WWE return could happen soon. She will look to fit into the Women's Title picture upon her comeback. These are interesting times for SmackDown's women's division.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ronda Rousey turn heel by SummerSlam 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far