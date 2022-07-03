WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Ranking and grading every match

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 was an excellent show. The company delivered throughout the night, despite a few minor booking hiccups.

Fans feared the worst for Money in the Bank after it was moved from the Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena due to poor ticket sales. However, without the star power of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, WWE still pulled off possibly the best premium live event of the year so far.

Every match ranged from good to great, with some moments living up to MITB's incredible legacy.

It's always a challenge to pick the best out of such a brilliant bunch, but here goes. Let's look at every match at Money in the Bank, grade them, and rank them from worst to best:

#6. Bianca Belair vs. Carmella – WWE RAW Women's Championship

Carmella had a great showing at Money in the Bank!

While last on this list, the RAW Women's Championship match at Money in the Bank was quite solid. Carmella hung in there with Bianca Belair and came close to pinning The EST of WWE multiple times. However, the result wasn't in any doubt.

Belair won with the KOD but had to work for it. It was a great effort from Carmella, one of the most underrated wrestlers in WWE. The feud will continue for another couple of weeks following the challenger's post-match assault. Hopefully, the rematch is as solid as this bout was.

Grade: B+

#5. Theory vs. Bobby Lashley – United States Championship

It wasn't the end of Theory's involvement in Money in the Bank!

The United States Championship match between Theory and Bobby Lashley was much better than their build suggested. We were treated to a hard-hitting contest at Money in the Bank. The All-Mighty's bloodied mouth was an indication of how physical it was.

Lashley countered some of Theory's offense easily but almost lost after the 24-year-old hit him with a spear. However, he countered A-Town Down into the Hurt Lock for the submission victory. Lashley's win was the perfect punctuation to such a match. As for Theory, his night wasn't over.

Grade: B+

#4. Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE kicked Money in the Bank off with a bang. Seven women battled it out in an insane ladder match. We saw a host of major risks and innovative spots, with Shotzi's face being proof. She took a lot of punishment, some self-inflicted, and got busted open.

The start was dominated by Asuka's strikes and Raquel Rodriguez's strength, which involved some ladder-based offense. As it progressed, Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss got more involved. Liv Morgan also had a great showing here, as proven by the crispness in her high-risk spots.

Big Time Becks took out Asuka with a senton onto a bridged ladder outside the ring and looked to retrieve the white briefcase, but Morgan had other plans. Her incredible balance was rewarded as she won the match, becoming Miss Money in the Bank.

While slightly rough in places, this was quite an enjoyable ladder match. It was well-booked, and the high spots had the crowd on their feet. WWE also got the winner spot on, which always helps. More on her below.

Grade: A-

#3. Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya – WWE SmackDown Women's Championship (Liv Morgan cashes in)

Everybody thought Liv blew it.

With all due respect to Ronda Rousey and Natalya, their match has already been forgotten in favor of Liv Morgan's electric Money in the Bank cash-in. Nevertheless, the former friends put on a great match. The Baddest Woman on the Planet continues to deliver at WWE premium live events.

This physical match featured agonizing submission sequences, building up to a satisfying climax. Natalya and Rousey traded finishers, with the champion referencing the Montreal Screwjob while locking in the Sharpshooter. She would win with her trademark armbar.

Ronda Rousey's battle wounds were fully displayed as Morgan took advantage of her bad knee to cash the contract. That entire ordeal bumps the grade, as the fans truly brought their energy. The cash-in did have some jeopardy, though, as Rousey locked Liv in an Ankle Lock.

She would rebound and come out on top via a roll-up, becoming SmackDown Women's Champion. The wrestling world is delighted for Liv Morgan, as her long and winding journey has finally brought her to the top of WWE.

Grade: A

#2. Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The main event of Money in the Bank was surprisingly not the best match on the card. However, it was still very good. As expected, we got some big spots featuring ladders as several WWE Superstars crashed into the unforgiving piece of furniture.

Riddle may have been the MVP of the match, as he was involved in the biggest moments. He paid tribute to the injured Randy Orton, hitting a ladder-assisted DDT and an incredible RKO off another one.

Madcap Moss powerbombed Sami Zayn onto a ladder in the corner of the ring in what was a sick bump. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins directed the rest of the field to help him powerbomb Omos through the announce table. It was a great throwback to the days of The Shield.

However, the one negative of this match was the last-minute inclusion of Theory, who had lost his US Title earlier at Money in the Bank. His entry was met with unenthused boos, as was his eventual win. WWE is dead set on pushing the 24-year-old to the moon, no matter how the fans feel.

That finish brought down another excellent Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It remains to be seen how Theory is booked with the briefcase, with what happens next potentially defining the legacy of this match.

Grade: A

#1. The Usos vs. The Street Profits – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Despite the show hosting two Money in the Bank Ladder matches, it was stolen by the Tag Team Titles. The Usos put on an instant classic against The Street Profits, showing how good tag team wrestling can be if WWE gets behind it.

The number of ludicrous spots here was incredible, as Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins bumped all over the place. Jimmy & Jey would use the ring post to their advantage while their challengers kept coming back for more.

Dawkins was great here, exploding into the match and proving he is equally important to the Street Profits act as Ford. The heat progressed to the point where it seemed like The Usos were losing their titles at Money in the Bank.

After a barrage of near-falls, Ford had the match won with his vintage Frog Splash, only for the pin to be broken up. A little while later, he would be put down with the 1D. But was he?

Jimmy & Jey's win was tainted as Ford's shoulder was raised during the pinfall. It creates a rematch between the two, which is good news after what they pulled off. Their in-ring chemistry was off the charts, as is the case when The Usos are involved.

Grade: A+

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far