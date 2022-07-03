WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Results: Top superstar cashes in MITB contract; Two huge title changes - Winners, Recap, Grades and Highlights (July 2nd, 2022)

WWE Money in the Bank kicked off after the pre-show and first up was the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Results (July 2nd, 2022): Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka was dominating in the ring against Becky Lynch early on while the others headed outside and fought over the ladders. Asuka slammed Becky face-first into a ladder before Raquel came in and took her down.

Raquel tried to lift a ladder with Becky and Liv on it before smashing everyone in the ring with just the ladder. Becky and Liv teamed up and tried for a double suplex but Raquel reversed it and dropped them on the ladder instead.

Shotzi used a ladder to trap Raquel in the corner before everyone else was piled up on it and Becky hit a dive on top of the mess. Alexa cleared the crowd in the ring with a dive of her own before trying to climb up to the briefcase.

Raquel brought Bliss down but took a hurricanrana. Asuka came back and cleared the ring before she and Lacey ended up on top of a ladder. Becky dropped the ladder but Evans and Asuka managed to escape. Liv, Lacey, and Raquel were on top of the same ladder before Morgan hit a powerbomb on Evans from the top.

Shotzi hung Raquel upside down on the ladder and dropped Alexa on the mangled ladder. Becky tried to climb but Shotzi dropped her from the ladder. Shotzi tried for a dive on Becky who was on top of a ladder but Lynch rolled away and Shotzi went straight into the ladder.

Raquel set up a ladder bridge between the apron and the announce desk but failed to put Asuka through it. Becky came back and took them out before setting Asuka up on the ladder and climbing another one for a huge senton.

Becky dropped everyone who was trying to climb the ladder but Morgan came up and took her down with a knee strike from the top. Liv got the briefcase and picked up the win.

Result: Liv Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Becky Lynch was throwing a fit outside the ring after the match as we headed for a short promo for SummerSlam.

Grade: A+

Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley - United States Title match at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

Lashley got the first takedown and Theory quickly fled the ring. Back in the ring, Theory took a big slam before rolling out of the way of a spear. Theory was on the apron and Lashley dropped him with a big forearm.

Lashley was about to send him into the ring post but Theory countered it and took control for a bit. Theory hit a dive from the apron but Lashley caught him and sent him into the ring post.

Back in the ring, the champ was taking a beating but managed to take Lashley down with a clothesline. Theory was in control for a bit before Lashley caught him with a big slam but failed to get the pin.

Theory dropped Lashley on the turnbuckles before getting a dropkick for a two-count. Lashley countered out of the A-Town Down and got the Hurt Lock in, causing Theory to tap out.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Theory to become the new United States Champion

Grade: B+

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella - RAW Women's Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

Belair was in control early on but Carmella caught her by the hair and managed to take her down. Belair blocked hurricanrana before Carmella rolled out of the ring. Belair chased her down and took her out with a tackle before they headed back to the ring.

Belair took some kicks to the head on the apron before Mella unloaded on her in the corner. Carmella locked in a submission hold before the champ broke out. Carmella dropped Belair by the hair before the champ got real mad and hit a stalling suplex.

Belair got some big shots in the corner before Carmella dodged a spear, sending the champ into the corner. Mella tried to get a pin off a superkick but Belair kicked out. Belair came back with the KOD and got the win.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Carmella to retain the RAW Women's Championship

Carmella attacked the champ after the match and beat her down before walking out.

Grade: C+

The Usos (c) vs. Street Profits - Undisputed Tag Team Title Match at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

Dawkins and Jimmy kicked off the match and the Profits were in control early on before the Usos headed outside. Montez and Jey tagged in before Ford got a dropkick for a near fall.

Tags were made and Jimmy took out Dawkins with a dive through the ropes. Back in the ring, Jimmy took a right hook and hit a superkick before Jey and Ford tagged back in. Ford got a blockbuster on Jey for a near fall before Jimmy came and wiped him out.

The Usos got a double dropkick on Montez for a near fall of their own. Ford hit a massive dive to the outside and wiped both the Usos out before getting a frog splash in the ring on Jey but Jimmy broke the pin.

Dawkins took a superkick from Jey on the outside and was sent into the timekeeper's area. Jey headed back to the ring and joined Jimmy for the 1D before getting the win.

Result: The Usos def. Street Profits to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

We learned after the match that Ford managed to kick out of the final pin but the referee missed it.

Grade: B+

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya - SmackDown Women's Championship Match at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

Ronda was dominating early on and tried for the ankle lock but Natalya managed to break out before heading outside the ring to taunt the fans. Rousey brought her back in but took a discus clothesline.

Natalya sent Rousey into the corner and started showboating before locking in a headlock. Ronda broke out and hit the Piper's Pit but it was countered. Tousey tried for the Sharpshooter but Nattie got to the ropes to break the hold.

Nattie send Rousey outside and it looked like the champ hurt her knee. Nattie locked in the sharpshooter on the apron but Rousey sent her into the ring post. Back in the ring, Rousey got the ankle lock once more before Nattie reversed it into the Sharpshooter. Ronda reversed it back into the arm bar before picking up the win.

Result: Ronda Rousey def. Natalya to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship

Grade: B

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Liv Morgan - SmackDown Women's Championship Match at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

Liv Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and we headed for an impromptu title match. Ronda locked in an ankle lock right away but Liv managed to reverse it into a rollup and picked up the win!

Result: Liv Morgan def. Ronda Rousey and became the new SmackDown Women's Champion

Grade: C

Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

Adam Pearce came out before the match and said that there was an eighth entrant in the match, Theory. Most of the superstars teamed up against Omos off the bat and the Giant wiped out Riddle and hit a big slam on Drew before heading outside the ring.

Omos picked up a ladder and tossed it into the ring while Sami Zayn was cowering behind the ring post. Sheamus and then Riddle tried to stop Omos but were taken down. Madcap came in and tried the same but was also tossed outside. Drew McIntyre finally managed to take Omos out with a claymore and started climbing to the top.

Sheamus stopped Drew from climbing and the two traded fists before they joined forces to beat up Theory. Rollins was in the ring and tried for a pedigree on the ladder but Riddle reversed it and dropped him on the ladder before hitting the broton.

Sami and Moss were in the ring and Madcap ate a ladder before hitting a spear in the corner. Omos tried to make another move for the briefcase but the other superstars took him outside and buried him under a mountain of ladders on the entrance ramp.

Moss hit a powerbomb on Sami through a ladder in the ring before Sheamus got the white noise on Moss. Riddle came back and hit a draping DDT using the ladder on Sheamus before getting a powerslam on Rollins. Riddle went up to the top of the ladder in the ring and hit a floating bro on the rest of the superstars in the ring.

Omos came back and took control before getting double chokeslam and Theory from about 7ft in the air. Riddle got the triangle lock on Omos and Moss came in and helped him send the Giant outside.

The superstars cleared the announce table and lifted Omos before putting him through it. Sami Zayn almost got the briefcase but Drew brought him back down. McIntyre trapped Sheamus under the ladder and went up top but Butch came in and locked in a sleeper hold on Drew.

Drew crawled back to the ring before taking Butch out but this time Sheamus trapped Drew under the ladder and went up. McIntyre managed to lift the ladder with Sheamus on it and toppled it before getting the claymore on Butch.

Sami came in and dropped Drew and Sheamus both on a ladder before getting to the briefcase but Madcap took him down. Rollins dropped Madcap and got the stomp before trying for the briefcase but Riddle got him with an RKO from the top!

Riddle made the climb but Theory met him up there. The two traded shots before Theory dropped Riddle and picked up the win.

Result: Theory won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Grade: A+

Show rating: B+

We got two big title changes with Liv Morgan cashing in her Money in the Bank contract successfully on Ronda Rousey. We got a great tag title match and the two ladder matches did not disappoint at WWE Money in the Bank 2022.

