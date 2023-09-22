Liv Morgan, R-Truth, Ricochet, and several other top WWE Superstars send heartfelt messages to RAW star following surprise release

Shelton Benjamin was one of several WWE Superstars released earlier today as part of the post-merger budget cuts. His release ended his six-year tenure after re-signing with the company following the brand split back in 2017.

Benjamin is a 23-year veteran of the business and has shared updates on both Twitter and Instagram to note that his time with the company has come to an end, whilst ruminating on the future.

Shelton Benjamin made a lot of friends in WWE

The former Champion hadn't appeared on RAW for several months, but it's clear that he made a number of friends throughout his time backstage.

There are lots of stars who have commented on his release and made it clear that he changed their careers, whilst also pushing forward the idea that he belongs in the Hall of Fame.

Liv Morgan, R-Truth, Samantha Irwin, Ricochet, Natalya, and a number of other stars have sent messages to Benajmin following his shock release.

Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes Shelton Benjamin the best of luck in his future endeavors.

