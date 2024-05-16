Liv Morgan reacts to her arrest footage being released

Liv Morgan has reacted to her arrest footage being released. The 29-year-old superstar was arrested several months ago for possession of marijuana.

Morgan, who was sidelined at the time, returned during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. After missing out on the WrestleMania XL card, she came close to winning the vacant Women's World Championship, currently held by Becky Lynch.

On Twitter/X, Morgan promoted an upcoming meet and greet, set to take place in Florida before the August 19 edition of Monday Night RAW.

"Since I have your attention, let’s do something good y’all," wrote Morgan.

Check out Morgan's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Apart from feuding with Becky Lynch on RAW, Morgan is also involved in a storyline with Dominik Mysterio.

Amid Rhea Ripley's absence from WWE TV, Morgan and Mysterio have been spotted with each other, notably during a backstage segment when both superstars walked out of the same locker room.

Bully Ray believes a storyline between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio would work

Bully Ray is in favor of a romantic storyline between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray claimed that he had seen manipulative situations, relating it to the Mysterio-Morgan storyline. He said:

"Now, there's been a lot of building with Liv and then stopping with Liv, building with Liv and stopping with Liv. Like you said, she's had her day in the sun, but maybe this is the opportunity to truly build Liv with real depth, real character, and a real story. Because Liv and Dominik is going to work, period. I could give you six months off the top of my head right now on how to do that. It's very easy. We've seen situations like this before in real life where a woman manipulates a man to get what she wants or a man manipulates a woman to get what he wants. Happens every single day."

Liv Morgan is set to challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE.