[WATCH] Liv Morgan arrest footage gets released

Liv Morgan was arrested back in December for possession of marijuana. Footage of her arrest has finally been released months later.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was arrested for possession of marijuana. However, she wasn't carrying more than 20 grams and was bonded out for a total of $3,000.

Morgan's arrest footage was released via the Law and Crime Network. The video has already been making the rounds on social media and has gone viral.

Check out the video of Morgan's arrest:

Morgan is currently involved in a storyline and feud with Becky Lynch. She recently came close to winning the vacant Women's World Championship. However, Lynch ultimately walked out as the new champion after winning a battle royal.

The 29-year-old was responsible for forcing Rhea Ripley to relinquish the championship. An untimely shoulder injury led to Mami being sidelined.

Konnan is a fan of Liv Morgan

Wrestling veteran Konnan is a fan of Liv Morgan and is enjoying her current run. The 29-year-old recently cemented her heel turn on Monday Night RAW after reigniting her feud with Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on the K100 Podcast, Konnan briefly discussed Morgan's stint as the SmackDown Women's Champion. He said:

"I just thought that Liv Morgan has been somebody to me that was pushed down my throat when she had the title. I thought she didn't come off as a champion, and they gave her the title too soon. Then they tried to make her like this crazy chick, which I was not buying at all. This Liv Morgan is very, very entertaining. She's very confident and good on the mic."

Morgan is set to challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The Man is currently in her first reign with the title after previously failing to beat Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, a victory would mark Morgan's second-ever reign as a singles champion in WWE.