Liv Morgan is very entertaining, says wrestling veteran, in her feud against multi-time WWE champion

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified May 14, 2024 14:41 GMT
Liv Morgan is a former SmackDown Women's Champion!

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has showcased her new side in recent months. A wrestling veteran spoke highly of the 29-year-old, who is in the midst of an enthralling feud with a multi-time champion in the promotion.

Liv Morgan changed her attitude towards her opponents after constantly failing and coming up short in title and gimmick matches. After the former SmackDown Women's Champion lost to Becky Lynch in the Battle Royal, she vowed to win the Women's World Championship from The Man.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan spoke highly of Liv Morgan's current run against Becky Lynch. The veteran stated the current version of Morgan was very entertaining and improved compared to her previous run, where she was forced down the throat as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

"I just thought that Liv Morgan has been somebody to me; that was pushed down my throat when she had the title. I thought she didn't come off as a champion, and they gave her the title too soon. Then they tried to make her like this crazy chick, which I was not buying at all. This Liv Morgan is very very entertaining. She's very confident and good on the mic," he said. (From 21:28 to 21:48)
youtube-cover

Liv Morgan is set to face Becky Lynch at WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024

Liv Morgan returned from a hiatus in January 2024 at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where the WWE Superstar finished as runner-up in the 30-women traditional match. Later, she failed to punch her ticket to WrestleMania XL against Rhea Ripley.

After the event, the former champion attacked Mami on Monday Night RAW, which forced The Eradicator to relinquish her title. However, Morgan failed to capture the Women's World Championship in the Battle Royal on RAW, as Becky Lynch defeated her to claim the coveted title.

Later, she confronted The Man and got a one-on-one title match for the Women's World Championship at WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024. It will be interesting to see if Morgan can redeem herself by winning the title.

If you use any quotes, please credit Keepin' It 100 and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

