Liv Morgan reacts after becoming champion; shares an update with Dominik Mysterio following WWE RAW

WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, on last night's RAW, The Judgment Day duo reclaimed the title from Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria after a grueling match. Now, The Miracle Kid has reacted to her victory with an update on social media.

Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return on the second night of WrestleMania 41. The Man replaced Bayley to team up with the Women’s Intercontinental Champion after the former Damage CTRL member had to pull out because of a backstage ambush.

Last night, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez noted that they weren’t prepared to face The Man at 'Mania. However, they claimed they now knew what they were up against and would win. Fulfilling their words, The Judgment Day duo made history by winning the Women’s Tag Team Championship for the fourth time, the highest by any team in the women’s division.

After last night's RAW ended, Morgan posted a picture with Dominik Mysterio on her Instagram story. The picture shows her holding the title high alongside "Dirty" Dom, who is also seen holding his newly earned Intercontinental Championship.

Mysterio won the Intercontinental Title on the second night of The Show of Shows by defeating Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Liv Morgan earns another big accolade

Liv Morgan, inarguably, has had one of the best career arcs in the last 12 months. The Miracle Kid won the Women's World Championship by overcoming one of WWE's Four Horsewomen, Becky Lynch, last May. She also successfully replaced Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day. Shortly after, Liv defeated Nia Jax to become the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion.

While she dropped the Women's World Championship to Mami on RAW's Netflix debut earlier this year, she didn't stay without a belt around her waist for long. On the February 24 edition of RAW, Morgan teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to dethrone Bianca Belair and Naomi as the Women's Tag Team Champions. Owing to these achievements, she received the Slammy Award for the ''Female Superstar of the Year'' category this past weekend.

Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, and IYO SKY were also nominated in the category. Last night, The Miracle Kid enhanced her legacy by winning the Women's Tag Team Championship for the fourth time alongside Rodriguez. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Monday Night Morgan.

