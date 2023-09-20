Liv Morgan reacts to a bizarre request from a fan after posting photo on social media

Liv Morgan recently took to social media to post a photo, which led to a bizarre response from a fan.

Morgan is currently recovering from an injury. After losing the WWE Women's Tag Tag Team Championships to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, Morgan was written off television after an attack by Rhea Ripley.

Taking to Twitter, a fan requested to have Morgan's chewing gum, which was visible in the recent photo she posted. The former SmackDown Women's Champion reacted to the same.

"Hahahhahahahahah," wrote Morgan.

Check out the interaction between the fan and Morgan:

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez failed to redefine the WWE women's tag team division, claims Corey Graves

According to WWE commentator Corey Graves, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez failed to redefine the WWE women's tag team division.

The duo won the titles from Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, but shortly afterward, Morgan suffered an untimely injury. This led to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville winning the titles. Unfortunately, Deville also suffered an injury soon after, forcing Green to find a new tag team partner in the form of Piper Niven.

On his After The Bell podcast, Graves spoke about Morgan and Raquel's run in the tag team division. He said:

"We talked about it a lot, we talked about it to Liv and Raquel. We thought Liv and Raquel were gonna redefine the generation or the division, I should say. They tried. Luck didn't fall in their favor. Maybe Chelsea and Sonya are the duo that elevate the titles and make them a valuable addition to Monday Night RAW or SmackDown or wherever they choose to defend them."

Amid Morgan's injury, Raquel unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship twice.

