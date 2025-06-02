Liv Morgan reacts after Carlito announces his WWE exit

Fans were taken aback a few hours ago when R-Truth and later Carlito announced that they were leaving WWE because their contracts were not renewed. This quickly led to a flurry of reactions from fans and their colleagues in the locker room. Liv Morgan, who's a member of The Judgment Day alongside Carlito, has sent out a message following his announcement.

The former US Champion's second stint with WWE began when he returned at Backlash 2023 in his home country of Puerto Rico. He soon joined the Latino World Order. However, it was his time as a member of The Judgment Day that brought out the best in him. Carlito quickly became one of the funniest and most entertaining performers, lighting up the screen whenever he showed up.

This is why the announcement of his WWE departure has stunned everyone. Liv Morgan took to her Instagram stories to send a heartfelt message for him.

Check it out below:

"The coolest," wrote Morgan.

It will be interesting to see if Carlito receives any on-screen farewell in the company. Considering he has been a crucial member of The Judgment Day on Monday nights, there's no doubt fans would love to see him get an emotional sendoff.

