Liv Morgan reacts to Carlito's return at WWE Fastlane

Carlito made his much-awaited return at WWE Fastlane 2023. This was the veteran's first appearance since the Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico. Liv Morgan has now reacted to the former champion's comeback.

At Fastlane, Carlito once again joined forces with the Latino World Order as he came to the aid of Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. He was revealed as the group's mystery partner for their six-man tag team match against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan reacted to Carlito's WWE return by posting several apple emojis.

Check out Morgan's reaction to Carlito's comeback below:

Morgan is currently sidelined with an injury. In her last appearance on TV, the 29-year-old was brutally attacked by Rhea Ripley. Before being written off TV, the former Riott Squad member and her tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

Triple H opened up about Carlito's return at WWE Fastlane

At the Fastlane Premium Live Event, Carlito showed up mid-match to help the Rey Mysterio-led stable pick up a win over Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. According to reports, the 44-year-old is expected to be a mainstay on SmackDown going forward.

Triple H opened up about Carlito's return at the Fastlane post-show press conference. He said that the former Intercontinental Champion's comeback was long overdue. The Game was quite excited to witness Carlito's run.

"The return of Carlito tonight. Long overdue. Very excited for him, and as he would say, that's cool. Excited to have him back, excited to have him back home, and excited to see what he can do on this run."

This was the second time in 2023 that Carlito assisted the LWO. It remains to be seen if he will officially join Rey Mysterio's faction.

