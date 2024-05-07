Liv Morgan reacts after ditching top WWE Superstar on RAW

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan commented on abandoning WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW.

Last night, Big Time Becks had a conversation with legendary commentator Michael Cole inside the ring. She explained the importance of carrying her title and representing the company across the world. Lynch also expressed her willingness to face anyone from the WWE women's division and praised the newly drafted superstar, Lyra Valkyria.

However, her promo was cut short by Morgan, who appeared to express being overlooked and underestimated. The two women exchanged heated words before The Man announced that at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring, she would defend her Women's World Championship against the former Riott Squad member.

As the 29-year-old star vouched to defeat Becky Lynch on May 25th, 2024, Damage CTRL showed up and joined the fray. The trio of Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY surrounded Liv Morgan and The Man to attack them.

Since the former Riott Squad member didn't want to do anything with Damage CTRL, she ditched Lynch at the mercy of the female faction. WWE took to social media to share a pun-intended name for Liv Morgan, and the star has shared her reaction to it.

"Hahahahah, I keep giggling at this caption; this was a good one 😂", she wrote.

Liv Morgan teases stealing male WWE star from Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is on the sidelines due to an injury caused by the former SmackDown Women's Champion. Given that Morgan is still in the middle of her "Revenge Tour," she has been focused on stealing "everything" that Mami loves.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, the 29-year-old WWE star and Dominik Mysterio were spotted walking out of a room that showed signs of a potential alliance between the two superstars.

This week on the Red brand show, things became clearer after Liv Morgan posted pictures on social media that hinted at stealing Dom Dom from Ripley. The wrestling world also spotted a purple Judgment Day bandana in her pocket.

"It’s so close I can almost taste it 👅," she wrote.

It remains to be seen if Morgan claims the Women's World Title from Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

