Liv Morgan reacts to Dominik Mysterio's message after saving him from Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan has reacted to Dominik Mysterio's message after this week's WWE RAW. The Judgment Day was featured in the opening segment of this week's show before being interrupted by the Latino World Order. This led to an eight-man tag team match between the factions with the heels coming out on top.

Post-match, The Judgment Day set their sights on Rey Mysterio, who was about to be put through the announcer's table, courtesy of a splash from his son. However, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest's interference led to another brawl, as Morgan came to Mysterio's aid and helped him escape.

On Twitter/X, Mysterio sent a romantic message to Morgan which caught the WWE Women's World Champion's attention.

Check out Morgan's reaction to Mysterio's message after RAW:

Liv Morgan sent a bold message aimed at Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley ahead of Bash In Berlin

Ahead of the Bash In Berlin Premium Live Event, Liv Morgan sent a bold message by claiming that she plans on 'shutting up' Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

Speaking in an interview with TMZ Sports, the reigning WWE Women's World Champion stated she was embarrassed for The Terror Twins. She said:

"Yes, Daddy Dom and I have a match against Rhea and Damian Priest at Bash in Berlin where we're finally gonna just shut them up and hopefully, you know, end this because I'm kind of embarrassed for them at this point."

After capturing the Women's World Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Morgan successfully defended the title on a handful of occasions. Her latest title defense was against Rhea Ripley at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

At Bash In Berlin, Morgan will aim for another victory over Ripley, as she prepares to team up with Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

