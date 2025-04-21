Liv Morgan reacts after Dominik Mysterio wins the IC Title at WrestleMania 41 

Liv Morgan may not have had the best night at WrestleMania 41, but her Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio had a memorable one as he won the IC Title. Morgan has now reacted to her "Daddy Dom's incredible win at 'Mania.

Dominik challenged Bron Breakker for the IC Title at The Show of Shows in a four-way match that also featured Finn Balor and Penta. The former NXT North American Champion left everyone in the crowd stunned when he pinned Balor, a fellow member of Judgment Day, for the shocking title change.

The fans cheered Dom following the win, a rare occasion for the star who draws jeers in every arena he steps into. This could also potentially result in a face turn for him down the line if he continues to draw cheers from the viewers.

Following his win, Triple H shared a picture with Dominik Mysterio, congratulating him on the win. Liv Morgan has now reacted to it by expressing her joy over the moment.

Check out her tweet below:

"Daddy Dom," tweeted Morgan.

Though she's happy for Dominik Mysterio, Morgan herself lost her Women's Tag Team Titles at Mania 41, which she held alongside Raquel Rodriguez. The two dropped the gold to Lyra Valkyria and the returning Becky Lynch.

