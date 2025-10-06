Liv Morgan reacts to hilarious reference ahead of RAW

Liv Morgan reacted to a humorous reference on social media ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Tonight's show is the final episode of RAW before Crown Jewel 2025 this Saturday night in Perth, Australia.The former Women's World Champion took to social media today to react to WWE Supercard's hilarious reference to her past in the game. Morgan infamously struggled to eat Jelly Pops in the past and made a mess of her car. WWE Supercard now has &quot;Liv Morgan Jelly Pop&quot; as a card in the game, and the veteran reacted with a message ahead of tonight's show.&quot;Yall I am dying at the jelly pop 😭,&quot; she wrote.Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury during her singles match against Kairi Sane on the June 19 episode of WWE RAW. Raquel Rodriguez and Morgan were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions at the time of the injury, and Roxanne Perez served as her replacement. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to capture the titles at SummerSlam 2025.WWE star Liv Morgan shuts down idea for major matchLiv Morgan recently shut down the idea of Dominik Mysterio battling Rhea Ripley in a singles match.Morgan is currently in a storyline relationship with Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom used to be aligned with Rhea Ripley, but betrayed her at SummerSlam 2024.Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, the veteran shot down the idea of Mysterio battling Ripley and claimed that he had already destroyed her emotionally. She also suggested that Mysterio was a gentleman and would never agree to face a woman in a match.&quot;Why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But, also, if that were to happen, you like Rhea, I'm assuming, he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally,&quot; she said. ★ @DeeLIVereddLINKMissing Liv Morgan 🤧Morgan has become very popular over the past couple of years. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for her when she is cleared to return to the ring.