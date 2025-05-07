Liv Morgan reacts to huge Dominik Mysterio announcement while she remains absent from WWE

Liv Morgan has reacted to WWE confirming that Dominik Mysterio will defend the Intercontinental Championship at Backlash 2025. "Dirty" Dom will once again put the title on the line against Penta.

Ad

Dominik became the WWE Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning Bron Breakker. The Fatal Four-Way match at 'Mania also included Penta and Finn Balor.

Despite being absent from WWE TV, Morgan has been keeping tabs on Dominik and commented on his upcoming title defense announcement. The Miracle Kid shared a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji in the comments section of WWE's Instagram post.

Check out a screengrab of Morgan's reaction to WWE's Instagram post below.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Liv Morgan once discussed her acting career

In 2022, Liv Morgan opened up about her plans to work as an actor and revealed that she had been taking acting classes. The Women's Tag Team Champion also briefly discussed her interest in non-professional wrestling projects.

In an interview with Haley & Hanna Cavinder, Morgan said the following about her career outside the squared circle:

“I have not started a business, but I have enrolled in classes to eventually become a realtor, eventually a broker, have my own brokerage. It definitely took a backseat to my training. I’m having a quarter-life crisis of ‘I’m not doing enough with my life,’ so I picked up all these things. Real estate was one of them, and I still want to follow through and finish with that, but I also opened up a soap business, and that’s doing really well, and I have a lot of fun with that. I’ve been taking acting classes, I’ve been auditioning a lot, and have kind of been dipping my hands in all these little pots to see what I can do.”

Ad

Liv Morgan is on hiatus as she is set to be part of the movie titled Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. Before taking time off from the company, she became a four-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More