Liv Morgan reacts after R-Truth accidentally angers a popular WWE Superstar

Liv Morgan has reacted to R-Truth's backstage segment with Carmelo Hayes from the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. A week after his win over Akira Tozawa, Hayes was in the barbershop when Truth approached him.

The veteran accidentally angered Hayes, leading to a match between them. The former NXT Champion secured his second consecutive win on the blue brand. On Instagram, Morgan reacted to Truth and Hayes' hilarious backstage segment with a crying face emoji.

Hayes was promoted to the main roster as part of the 2024 Draft. He signed with SmackDown and faced Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on his first night on the blue brand.

The 30-year-old superstar has feuded with Andrade, Braun Strowman, and Jimmy Uso on SmackDown.

Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Liv Morgan could be secretly angry with Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are on the same page despite the latter trying to hug Rhea Ripley after she dethroned Morgan to win the Women's World Championship.

However, Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Morgan is secretly angry with her on-screen partner. Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, he said:

"Did that girl thing that, you know, you girls do, 'No, I'm not mad. I'm just not going to communicate and get even angrier on the inside, and then I'm gonna get pi**ed at you for something dumb later on that has nothing to do with what we're actually pi**ed off about.'"

Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are feuding with Bianca Belair and Naomi after being spotted in the parking lot during Jade Cargill's attack. The Judgment Day duo will challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on next week's Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, Morgan is also gearing up for the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. She will compete alongside Belair, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez.

