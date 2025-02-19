  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Liv Morgan
  • Liv Morgan reacts after R-Truth accidentally angers a popular WWE Superstar

Liv Morgan reacts after R-Truth accidentally angers a popular WWE Superstar

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 19, 2025 05:49 GMT
Liv Morgan (left), R-Truth (right) (Image Credits: Liv Morgan on X, WWE.com)
Liv Morgan (left), R-Truth (right) (Image Credits: Liv Morgan on X, WWE.com)

Liv Morgan has reacted to R-Truth's backstage segment with Carmelo Hayes from the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. A week after his win over Akira Tozawa, Hayes was in the barbershop when Truth approached him.

Ad

The veteran accidentally angered Hayes, leading to a match between them. The former NXT Champion secured his second consecutive win on the blue brand. On Instagram, Morgan reacted to Truth and Hayes' hilarious backstage segment with a crying face emoji.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hayes was promoted to the main roster as part of the 2024 Draft. He signed with SmackDown and faced Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on his first night on the blue brand.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

The 30-year-old superstar has feuded with Andrade, Braun Strowman, and Jimmy Uso on SmackDown.

Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Liv Morgan could be secretly angry with Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are on the same page despite the latter trying to hug Rhea Ripley after she dethroned Morgan to win the Women's World Championship.

Ad

However, Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Morgan is secretly angry with her on-screen partner. Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, he said:

"Did that girl thing that, you know, you girls do, 'No, I'm not mad. I'm just not going to communicate and get even angrier on the inside, and then I'm gonna get pi**ed at you for something dumb later on that has nothing to do with what we're actually pi**ed off about.'"
Ad
Ad

Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are feuding with Bianca Belair and Naomi after being spotted in the parking lot during Jade Cargill's attack. The Judgment Day duo will challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on next week's Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, Morgan is also gearing up for the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. She will compete alongside Belair, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी