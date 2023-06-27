Liv Morgan reacts to Rhea Ripley's confrontation with popular WWE Superstar

Liv Morgan recently reacted to Rhea Ripley's confrontation with WWE star Raquel Rodriguez from a few weeks ago.

Morgan and Rodriguez are tag team partners and will challenge Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the Unified WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank.

However, WWE has also teased a potential feud between Rodriguez and the reigning Women's World Champion, Ripley. Morgan reacted to their confrontation with an interesting comment on Instagram.

Check out the screengrab of Morgan's comment and how she reacted to the Ripley-Rodriguez confrontation:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Liv Morgan's reaction to Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Liv Morgan's reaction to Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel 👀 https://t.co/ZPi0qTpnYw

Raquel Rodriguez sent a heartfelt message to Liv Morgan before her return

Liv Morgan made her return to WWE television on the latest episode of SmackDown. She reunited with Raquel Rodriguez, as the duo challenged Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Prior to Morgan's return, Rodriguez sent a heartfelt message to her tag team partner during an interview on WWE's The Bump. The 32-year-old expressed how much she missed Morgan and that the duo had business to take care of with Baszler and Rousey. Rodriguez said:

"Liv, I miss you! Come back soon, but not too soon. Make sure you are healthy, make sure you are 100%, we've got business to take care of in the form of Shayna (Baszler) and Ronda (Rousey), but we will get to that when we get to that. But come back because I miss you. I miss my roquita. I love throwing around other people but throwing you around was my favorite," she said.

Morgan and Rodriguez were previously forced to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. The duo will challenge for the belts at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Baszler and Rousey unified the titles by beating Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, the now-former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Would you like to see Liv Morgan and Raquel win the Unified WWE Women's Tag Team Titles? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes