Liv Morgan reacts to Rhea Ripley's throwback photo with a two-word message

Liv Morgan has reacted to Rhea Ripley's latest throwback photo featuring the two women.

Ripley and Morgan will face each other on this week's SmackDown. They have been going back and forth on social media in the lead-up to the match.

Taking to Instagram, Ripley posted a photo of herself and Morgan from this year's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. She also sent a three-word message to her former tag team partner.

"See you tomorrow," Ripley wrote in the caption.

Morgan commented on the post with a two-word message, claiming that she can't wait to get in the ring with The Eradicator.

"CANT WAIT," wrote Morgan

Check out a screengrab of Liv Morgan's comment:

A win for Morgan on SmackDown would be huge, considering that she is yet to be booked for a match heading into WrestleMania 39.

The 28-year-old could find herself on the verge of a title shot or even get added to the SmackDown Women's Championship match if she pins Ripley.

Meanwhile, Ripley's goal will be to pin the former SmackDown Women's Champion before facing Charlotte Flair at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rhea Ripley's latest message to Liv Morgan

Hours before their match on WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley sent a short message to Liv Morgan, courtesy of her official Instagram handle.

Taking to social media, she reflected on their days as a tag team and how things have evolved over the last year.

"Things spark & things die. A year can change a lot," Ripley wrote.

Ripley and Morgan have unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the past. This eventually led to The Eradicator betraying her tag team partner and joining Judgment Day.

She has dominated the women's division since turning heel and made history by winning this year's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

Do you think Liv Morgan could secure a surprise win over Rhea Ripley on WWE SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments.

