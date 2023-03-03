"A year can change a lot" - Liv Morgan receives a message from 26-year-old WWE Superstar 

WWE star Liv Morgan received a message from her former tag team partner Rhea Ripley ahead of their match on this week's SmackDown.

Ripley, who recently appeared on the blue brand for a segment with Charlotte Flair, will aim for a big victory over a former champion on the Road To WrestleMania 39.

Taking to her Instagram story, she sent a message to Morgan, reflecting on their days as a tag team and how things have changed over the past year.

"Things spark and things die. A year can change a lot," wrote Ripley.

Ripley won this year's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match to earn herself a title shot at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Coincidentally, Morgan was the last superstar to get eliminated from this year's Rumble.

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley have been going back and forth all week

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley have been taking digs at each other in the lead-up to their match on WWE SmackDown.

Morgan recently took to her official Twitter handle to send a three-word message to the former RAW Women's Champion. She wrote:

"See you soon,"

In response to the same tweet, Ripley tweeted Morgan's popular quote. She wrote:

"Watch me,"

Morgan and Ripley unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at last year's WrestleMania. This led to the 26-year-old star betraying her tag team partner and joining The Judgment Day in the process.

Meanwhile, Morgan focused on her singles career and eventually won the Money in the Bank briefcase, which she later cashed in on Ronda Rousey. She successfully won the match and became the SmackDown Women's Champion. However, she went on to lose the title to The Baddest Woman On The Planet and is yet to win a championship in the company.

