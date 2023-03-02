Rhea Ripley taunts former partner Liv Morgan with a two-word message on Twitter

Rhea Ripley taunted Liv Morgan on Twitter ahead of their match on WWE SmackDown this Friday.

Ripley and Morgan are former tag team partners who were unsuccessful in their attempt to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at last year's WrestleMania 38.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan sent out a three-word message to the Eradicator, to which she responded by tweeting a quote popularized by the former.

"Watch me" wrote Ripley

Morgan is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and is on the back of a very successful 2022. She won the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey before eventually losing the title to her.

At this year's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, Ripley and Morgan were the first and final two women. The 28-year-old was eventually eliminated in emphatic fashion, leading to a historic win for Ripley.

A win on SmackDown for Ripley would be a major confidence booster ahead of her SmackDown Women's Title match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Beth Phoenix asked her husband Edge to add Rhea Ripley to The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley is a vital part of The Judgment Day. She was initially added to the group by Hall of Famer Edge. Eventually, the Rated-R Superstar was betrayed by Ripley and Damian Priest, allowing Finn Balor to make his way into the group.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Phoenix revealed that she previously discussed the addition of The Eradicator with her husband. Beth said:

"Adam [Edge Copeland] had talked to me on the female side of things, ‘Who do you think of the female roster who could really benefit from having a bigger platform? Who needs it? Who has all of that talent but just hasn’t had the opportunity to shine in a big way?'"

Ripley will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39.

