Liv Morgan sends a three-word warning message to Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan took to Twitter to warn her former tag team partner Rhea Ripley ahead of their match on WWE SmackDown.

Ripley, who won this year's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match and The Nightmare will be challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She will be back on SmackDown this Friday to take on her former tag partner.

Taking to Twitter, the former SmackDown Women's Champion sent a three-word message to The Eradicator.

"See u soon @RheaRipley_WWE," wrote Morgan

Check out Liv Morgan's tweet below:

Morgan and Ripley are former tag team partners who were previously unsuccessful in their attempt to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38.

This eventually led to Ripley betraying Morgan and bringing an end to Liv 4 Brutality in the process. Morgan then focused on her singles career and went on to win the SmackDown Women's Title.

Alundra Blayze called out Rhea Ripley for a match

Alundra Blayze recently expressed her interest in a match against Rhea Ripley and also discussed calling out the latter on the 30th Anniversary edition of RAW.

Speaking in an interview with PWMania, Blayze stated that she would like to compete in her retirement match against The Judgment Day member. She said:

"I already called her out. And I was walking past the makeup room whenever I was there for Raw XXX and I walked by, I said, 'yo girl looking good.' Then I came back and stuck my head and I said, 'you’d probably be a pretty good retirement match.' She’s like, 'Oh my God. That’s such an honor.'"

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown With the heartbreak of the 2023 #RoyalRumble still fresh on her mind, @YaOnlyLivvOnce is looking forward to the challenge of going one-on-one with the woman who outlasted her, @RheaRipley_WWE With the heartbreak of the 2023 #RoyalRumble still fresh on her mind, @YaOnlyLivvOnce is looking forward to the challenge of going one-on-one with the woman who outlasted her, @RheaRipley_WWE.#SmackDown https://t.co/a7igAZCyvC

Ripley is a former RAW and NXT Women's Champion. She will aim to win the SmackDown Women's Title for the first time in her career at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Last week on SmackDown, the challenger finally came face-to-face with the champion Charlotte Flair for a heated confrontation.

Would you like to see Rhea Ripley win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes