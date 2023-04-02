Liv Morgan reacts to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens winning the tag team championships at WrestleMania 39

Liv Morgan has reacted to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' historic win in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One.

Zayn and Owens closed out night one by beating The Usos in an incredible tag team match. The win meant that Jimmy and Jey's historic reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions finally came to an end.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan expressed her happiness for Zayn and Owens by tweeting a 'Holding Back Tears' emoji.

Check out Morgan's tweet and reaction:

Kevin Owens broke character to praise The Usos

Following Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's win on night one of WrestleMania 39, Owens praised The Usos for their remarkable work in WWE.

During the WrestleMania press conference, Kevin Owens stated that his tag team partner Zayn was the MVP of the contest. He added that the team of Jimmy and Jey is underappreciated and even termed them as the "best." Owens said:

"Hold on, before we go, I just want to say one thing, we've talked about him [Sami Zayn] being the MVP, and I've said it, and you've said it; it's true! Before we go, two things, The Usos, even though everybody loves them, everybody appreciates them, they are underappreciated, and they are the best. Unbelievable! I just don't have enough words for them."

The Usos unified the SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Championships last May by beating Randy Orton and Matt Riddle. They successfully defended their titles on numerous occasions against several top tandems.

However, the loss to Zayn and Owens means that The Bloodline is now left with only two titles, courtesy of Roman Reigns' WWE and Universal Championships. The Tribal Chief will be in action against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania Night Two.

Will Roman Reigns be able to walk out of the mega event with his title, or will The Bloodline come crashing down? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes