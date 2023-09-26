Liv Morgan reacts to her sign on Monday Night RAW amid WWE absence

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, a member of the WWE Universe showcased his support for the currently absent Liv Morgan. Taking to social media, the superstar reacted to the same.

In her latest appearance, the 29-year-old was brutally attacked by Rhea Ripley, as she was written off WWE television to deal with her current injury. It also forced Morgan and her tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, to vacate the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter/X, Morgan posted a photo of the fan holding her sign.

Rhea Ripley commented on Liv Morgan possibly joining The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley recently spoke about trying to recruit her former tag team partner, Liv Morgan, into The Judgment Day.

Ripley and Morgan teamed up in 2022. However, their alliance was short-lived after The Eradicator turned heel and betrayed Morgan. She joined The Judgment Day when the faction was under Edge's leadership.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ripley claimed that she did put out an offer to Morgan, but the latter denied it every single time. She said:

"You know, I've put the offer out to Liv before, and she's denied it every single time. So I think that's more of a Liv Morgan question than a Rhea Ripley question because I have tried, but she's really stubborn."

Since joining The Judgment Day, Ripley has found major success. At WrestleMania 39, she captured the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Charlotte Flair.

The 26-year-old was later crowned the inaugural WWE Women's World Champion. She is currently on the back of two successful title defenses against Morgan's tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez.

She will likely feud with Nia Jax, who recently returned to the company and interfered during Ripley's rematch against Rodriguez.

