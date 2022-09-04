Liv Morgan reacts to The Iron Sheik's three-word message after WWE Clash at the Castle

Liv Morgan reacted to WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik's praise after her performance at Clash at the Castle.

Liv Morgan took on Shayna Baszler in a SmackDown Women's title match at WWE Clash at the Castle. The match ended with Morgan pinning The Queen of Spades to retain her title, to a loud pop from fans in attendance.

Shortly after her victory, Morgan took to Twitter to express her happiness over defeating Baszler at Clash at the Castle. The tweet received several heartfelt responses from her supporters, including WWE legend The Iron Sheik.

"EXCELLENT LIV BUBBA" the legend tweeted.

Morgan noticed Sheik's response and reacted to the same with a black heart emoji.

Check out the exchange below:

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce My heart is so happy. My heart is so happy.

How did fans react to Liv Morgan's response to The Iron Sheik?

Liv Morgan recently surpassed a million followers on Twitter. She is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars on the current roster. Her tweets always tend to receive massive engagement from her ardent fans. Morgan's response to The Iron Shiek's tweet also received several reactions from her fans.

Check out some of those reactions below:

Morgan won the SmackDown Women's title at Money In The Bank 2022, after cashing in her MITB briefcase on Ronda Rousey. This was the first time in her career that she won a title belt, and it took her a while to take it all in.

"When I got to my room, I literally just laid on my bed and draped my title over me. And I just look at the ceiling and I just replay the last two hours of my life. I couldn't get it to feel real. So I just sat there, just like, 'no, this happened.' And I just laid there for hours, and I didn't move, and I didn't go out, and I just laid there on my bed with my title looking at the ceiling, just trying to absorb that moment as best as I possibly could."

Now that Morgan has successfully retained her SmackDown Women's title against Shayna Baszler, it remains to be seen what's next for her. Her fans would love to see her hold the belt for an extended period of time before she eventually drops it to a fellow WWE Superstar.

