Liv Morgan reacts to her upcoming WWE Women's Tag Team Title match against Becky Lynch and Lita on RAW

Liv Morgan has reacted to her upcoming title match against Becky Lynch and Lita on next week's Monday Night RAW.

The team of Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will challenge the duo of Lynch and Lita after becoming the number one contenders on this week's RAW. The newly crowned champions won the title before WrestleMania 39 by beating IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and are yet to defend their gold.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Morgan uploaded a story and reacted with a three-word message.

"Are u kidding," wrote Morgan.

Check out a screengrab of Morgan's Instagram story:

At WrestleMania 39, Morgan and Rodriguez failed to win the four-way tag team Showcase match. The bout was won by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. However, the winning duo wasn't awarded a shot at the women's tag team title.

At this year's Showcase of the Immortals, Lynch and Lita teamed up with Trish Stratus for a victory over Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match.

Liv Morgan previously praised Lita

Liv Morgan previously spoke about Lita and revealed how she looked up to the Hall of Famer.

In an interview with USA Network, Morgan stated that she was a fan of the current tag team champion. She said:

"When I saw this fiery woman with red hair and baggy pants and sneakers, and she's wrestling the boys, I literally saw myself in her because I was wearing baggy pants and sneakers and wrestling my brothers in my backyard. When I watched her on TV I felt like she could be my best friend and I just saw myself in her. I have loved her ever since. When I was about 12, I met her really quickly at a signing and I was wearing this little army onesie and she told me she could tell by my style that I was a fan of hers."

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will aim to dethrone Lynch and Lita and shock the champions in their first title defense.

