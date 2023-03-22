"I felt like she could be my best friend" - Liv Morgan reveals why she idolized WWE Hall of Famer growing up

Liv Morgan recently disclosed that she looked up to a WWE Hall of Famer growing up and felt like she could be her best friend.

The Women's Tag Team Championship scene is heating up on the Road to WrestleMania. Liv and Raquel Rodriguez have qualified for the Women's Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Showcase match at the premium live event next weekend.

Lita and Becky Lynch recently captured the Women's Tag Team Championships. They will be teaming up with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to battle Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39. Lita recently made her return to the company and has vowed to help elevate the division.

In a recent interview with USA Network, Liv Morgan said she fell in love with Lita as a WWE Superstar because she felt like she could be her best friend while watching her:

"When I saw this fiery woman with red hair and baggy pants and sneakers and she's wrestling the boys, I literally saw myself in her because I was wearing baggy pants and sneakers and wrestling my brothers in my backyard. When I watched her on TV I felt like she could be my best friend and I just saw myself in her. I have loved her ever since. When I was about 12 I met her really quickly at a signing and I was wearing this little army onesie and she told me she could tell by my style that I was a fan of hers," said Morgan.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion added that she has tried to bring that feeling to her character in WWE today:

"I've actually never told her that to Lita yet. But that interaction stuck with me and shaped me and that's something I want to be able to give back to fans — the feeling that I could be their best friend," added Liv Morgan. [H/T: USA Network]

Liv Morgan praises Lita on WWE's The Bump

Liv recently called Lita's comeback to professional wrestling inspiring and added that she is proud of the 47-year-old.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Liv praised the Hall of Famer and noted that she is proud to be a part of the company. The 28-year-old claimed that the Women's Tag Team Champion is better than ever at the moment:

"I'm so proud to be here with a woman that I literally idolize so much (Lita). I idolized you growing up so dearly and for you to come back a decade later and win the Tag Team Championships, like better than ever. It is just inspiring," said Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan had the best year of her WWE career in 2022 but this year is off to a shaky start. Time will tell if she can put it together once again and capture another singles title in the company.

