Liv Morgan reacts to viral video of WWE commentary team announcing her title win

The WWE Universe is still talking about last weekend's premium live event, where we saw Liv Morgan cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

This week, WWE released commentary booth footage of SmackDown commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee absolutely losing their minds over Morgan cashing in on Rousey on Saturday night. It's a perfect example to showcase how much fun Cole has had with his job since being paired up with McAfee.

Liv Morgan recently got to see the footage recently and loved it. Prompting the SmackDown Women's Champion went on social media today to praise the moment. Tweeting out:

"I loooooo00ove this *crying laughing emoji* *praying hands emoji*," Liv Morgan said in a tweet.

Lita praises Liv Morgan's performance at Money in the Bank

On today's episode of WWE's The Bump, WWE Hall of Famer Lita joined the show to talk to Liv Morgan about her historic night at Money in the Bank and how proud of her she was.

"I love seeing it. It's like I loved when I didn't think I could win the championship and did it," Lita said. "But it's a new kind of joy to watch it like passed down and to watch you get up there. I know you believe in yourself but it's different when it actually happens. And I know that I felt that way when I was like, I know I can be the champion, but I'm still gonna cross my fingers and hold my breath every time I go out there and to be able to get it done. I was happy enough just you winning Money in the Bank. I was like, 'hell yeah, way to go,' and then to cash in and get it I was overjoyed. I'm so proud of you and you deserve all your success. I can't wait to see where you go from here. And I'm just so proud of you."

Few people predicted that WWE would finally pull the trigger on Liv Morgan last weekend, but the WWE Universe is happy that they did. Now they just hope that the company will give her a meaningful reign on SmackDown. With fans already paranoid that the company will take the championship off of Morgan at SummerSlam, it's up to WWE to prove these doubters wrong. Will they? We'll find out soon enough.

