Liv Morgan reacts to WWE's big WrestleMania 41 announcement involving Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan has sent a heartfelt reaction to Dominik Mysterio bagging a match at WrestleMania 41. Dirty Dom will compete in a Fatal four-way match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows.

On RAW, Penta defeated Dominik, and all hell broke loose after the contest. Bron Breakker came out and hit devastating spears on everyone in his path. At WrestleMania 41, Breakker will defend the Intercontinental title in a Fatal Four-Way match against Dominik, Finn Balor, and Penta.

Shortly after the match was announced, Liv Morgan took to her Instagram stories and shared a heartfelt reaction with various heart-eye emojis. She seems elated over Daddy Dom getting a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Dominik will look to improve his record at The Show of Shows this year. He lost to his father, Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39 two years ago. Last year, Dominik and Santos Escobar lost a tag team match to Rey Mysterio and Andrade.

The young gun would love to win the coveted Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania this year. It certainly won't be easy, though, as he will have to go through three of the toughest stars in all of WWE.

