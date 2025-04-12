Liv Morgan reacts after WWE star accuses her of inappropriate dressing

Liv Morgan's WrestleMania 41 match was confirmed on SmackDown, which would see her and Raquel Rodriguez defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Following the show, Zoey Stark unexpectedly called out her for her dressing on social media, which prompted a quick response from Morgan.

This isn't the first time Stark has taken an issue with a WWE star's clothing, as she even called out Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in the past. This seems to be a part of a new gimmick that could soon be introduced on TV, possibly after WrestleMania 41.

Liv Morgan was the latest target of Zoey Stark, who slammed her for turning the ring into a "strip club." The Judgment Day member quickly took note of this tweet and issued a befitting response to the RAW star.

Check Morgan's response below:

"U just know I’d make the big bucks," Liv Morgan tweeted.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria won a Gauntlet Match, where they bested five other teams, on this week's episode of SmackDown to earn a shot at Morgan and Rodriguez's tag team titles. Both sides look equally strong, and it's safe to say either duo could come on top at The Grandest Stage of Them All next week.

