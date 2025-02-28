Liv Morgan reacts as WWE star who left makes big tease about pro wrestling future

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has responded to a now-former star's major update on X/Twitter. Sonya Deville hinted in a new post that she might have to wrestle again following her exit from the Stamford-based promotion.

World Wrestling Entertainment recently let go of several stars. Sonya Deville was one of the stars who left the promotion, and her exit left many fans shocked.

In a new post on X/Twitter, Sonya Deville joked that her body hurts more when she doesn't wrestle and hinted at an in-ring return somewhere down the line. Deville's post received a response from Liv Morgan, as can be seen below:

Sonya Deville was surprised by her WWE departure

Deville recently had a chat with Anthony Allen Ramos of GLAAD and discussed several topics in regard to her career. She also opened up about her sudden WWE exit and had the following to say:

"Yeah, I was definitely surprised. My contract was coming up. So there's always that chance when you have a contract coming up that it could not be renewed, which is different than like a straight-up release or fire because I feel like that would take more thought and like, you know, you'd be getting released. Whereas this was like her contract is coming up. Do we want to keep her? Do we want to not? I had conversations with them. I thought it was going in the right direction, but ultimately it didn't," she said.

Deville's stint in World Wrestling Entertainment lasted about a decade. She participated in the sixth season of Tough Enough and was one of the 13 finalists. Shortly after, she signed a deal with the promotion.

Deville won the Women's Tag Team titles once with Chelsea Green. Unfortunately, she never won a singles title in the company. It remains to be seen what's next for Deville now that her decade-long run in WWE has come to an end.

