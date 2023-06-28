Liv Morgan reacts to WWE Superstar's workout photo

Liv Morgan has reacted to her tag team partner and WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez's recent workout photo.

Morgan and Rodriguez will challenge for the Unified WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. They will face champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Taking to Instagram, Rodriguez posted a photo from one of her recent workout sessions. Morgan reacted to this with a two-word message.

"Get itttt...," wrote Morgan.

Check out a screengrab of Morgan's comment on Rodriguez's Instagram post:

Liv Morgan recently shared an update on her original recovery timeline

Liv Morgan recently made her return to WWE television after recovering from a shoulder injury. She reunited with Raquel Rodriguez as the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions confronted Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey.

Morgan provided an update on her original recovery timeline, stating that she was meant to be sidelined for a significant amount of time. Speaking in an interview on The Toronto Sun, she said:

“It’s my first injury so I was definitely very dramatic in the beginning,” Morgan said. “I’m not used to being hurt, I’m not used to taking time off, but I’m trying to be grateful for this time off and enjoy it while I have it because once we get going, it never stops.”

Morgan's injury forced her to vacate the Women's Tag Team Title. In doing so, WWE crowned a new set of champions in the form of Baszler and Rousey, who recently unified the Women's Tag Team Titles with the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

On SmackDown, the newly crowned unified champions defeated Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. They will defend the titles at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

