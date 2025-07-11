Liv Morgan receives an assuring message from Judgment Day's newest addition; Raquel Rodriguez also mentioned

Liv Morgan has received a message from Judgment Day's newest member, Roxanne Perez. The newly crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has claimed that Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez can count on her.

Perez replaced Morgan as Women's Tag Team Champion after the 31-year-old was sidelined and could no longer defend her title due to injury. The former Women's World Champion suffered an injury during a match against Kairi Sane on Monday Night RAW.

On social media, Perez shared a message before the Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event. She hyped up her first defense of the Women's Tag Team Championships and also claimed that Morgan and Rodriguez could count on The Prodigy.

"Don’t miss my first tag team championship title defense on @peacock @netflix you can count on me @raquelwwe @yaonlylivvonce, #EVOLUTION #GetRoxd," wrote Perez.

Check out Perez's post on X:

Peter Rosenberg praised Roxanne Perez's work and thinks that she will replace Liv Morgan fully

Peter Rosenberg boldly claimed that Roxanne Perez will not only replace Liv Morgan in The Judgment Day but will also take her place as Dominik Mysterio's on-screen girlfriend.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, he praised Perez's work and had this to say about the 23-year-old:

"Just like I believe so much in Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne is just, she's already there. I mean, she's just the real deal. Her and Dom make so much sense together. We know now where this is going. She will have fully replaced Liv Morgan as not only Raquel's tag partner but also Dom's girlfriend. It forces Liv to become a babyface, which everyone will be ready for... It'll be the babyface run of a lifetime for her because instead of her just being like, her only character is like that, she's an underdog, now she has a real story to build on here."

Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will put the Women's Tag Team Championships on the line in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Evolution 2025.

