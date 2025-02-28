Liv Morgan receives a three-word message from Judgment Day member after dethroning Bianca Belair and Naomi for the Women's Tag Team Titles

Liv Morgan received a three-word message from her Judgment Day stablemate and tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez. Recently, the duo defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

In the main event of this week's RAW, new Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned. Morgan and Rodriguez became three-time champions, ending Belair and Naomi's reign.

On Instagram, Rodriguez shared a three-word message, reacting to Morgan's post after winning the Women's Tag Team Championship. The 34-year-old showed love towards her current tag team partner.

"I love us ❤️," wrote Rodriguez

Check out a screengrab of Rodriguez's Instagram comment:

Bianca Belair reflected on her reign as the Women's Tag Team Champion after losing to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Bianca Belair sent a heartfelt message after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The EST stated that she did her best for the women's tag team division and even praised the new champions.

She wrote the following on social media:

"Having these titles and holding this responsibility meant so much. I tried to give this division everything I had and more, and I hope I did right by you. Our tag team division is [fire emojis]... and I love that y'all see that! Even Liv & Raquel [rolling eyes emoji]. I can end this reign saying I am so proud! WE did That! It’s bittersweet. But like someone said, 'Don’t cry because it’s over... Smile because it happened'... Sis is Tired from putting that werk in but It’s 'Mania season and it’s only the beginning for us... This ain’t OVA! Now on to #EliminationChamber with my sis @trinity_fatu #GlowEST #ESTofWWE #Big3,"

Belair, Naomi, and Liv Morgan will be competing in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The match will also feature Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and Bayley. This will mark The EST's return to the singles division.

