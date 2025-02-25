Liv Morgan receives a two-word message from released WWE Superstar regarding her body

Liv Morgan has been praised for her physique by former WWE Superstar, Blair Davenport. The latter was released on February 7, 2025, alongside several other superstars.

Morgan recently qualified for the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match by defeating Iyo Sky via disqualification on Monday Night RAW. On this week's RAW, she and Raquel Rodriguez became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, dethroning Bianca Belair and Naomi in the show's main event.

Morgan shared a set of photos on Instagram which caught Davenport's attention. The 28-year-old complimented Morgan's abs with a two-word message.

"Abs though 😍🔥," wrote Davenport.

Check out a screengrab of Davenport's Instagram comment:

Vince Russo believes Blair Davenport should've put her WWE career on the line against Lyra Valkyria

Vince Russo has claimed that WWE should've put Blair Davenport in a program with Lyra Valkyria with the loser leaving the company.

Speaking on Writing With Russo, he suggested that if the company was aware of her contract situation, they should've utilized the most out of it. He said:

"Bro, this decision was not made a week before," Russo stated. "There's meetings, there's evaluations. They know who's going to be released. So, let's take that Davenport girl. Let's just take that for instance. Bro, if you know a month ago you're gonna let her go, and you know a month ago she's gonna be released, bro, get her in a program with Velcro [Lyra Valkyria], and, bro, go to the Loser Leaves Town [stipulation]."

Davenport signed with the Stamford-based company in 2021. Unfortunately, she never held a title in the company and her only major accomplishment was winning the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge in 2023.

Before signing with the company, Davenport, also known as Bea Priestley, was competing in World Wonder Ring Stardom and also occasionally appeared on New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

