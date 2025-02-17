  • home icon
  Released star should have put WWE career on the line against Lyra Valkyria, veteran says (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Feb 17, 2025 17:02 GMT
Lyra Valkyria (left) and RAW GM Adam Pearce (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai on the January 13 episode of WWE RAW to become the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, believes Blair Davenport should have feuded with the Irish star before her departure.

On February 7, WWE released Davenport after almost four years with the company. The 28-year-old had not wrestled since she and Bianca Belair lost to Chelsea Green on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

Russo discussed Davenport's exit on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone. He said WWE's higher-ups should have put the British wrestler's career on the line as part of a storyline:

"Bro, this decision was not made a week before," Russo stated. "There's meetings, there's evaluations. They know who's going to be released. So, let's take that Davenport girl. Let's just take that for instance. Bro, if you know a month ago you're gonna let her go, and you know a month ago she's gonna be released, bro, get her in a program with Velcro [Lyra Valkyria], and, bro, go to the Loser Leaves Town [stipulation]." [5:10 – 5:39]
Watch the video above to hear Russo's take on why The Judgment Day should have retired a released WWE duo.

Why Vince Russo would have booked Blair Davenport vs. Lyra Valkyria

The Loser Leaves Town stipulation was common in the 1980s when wrestlers traveled to different territories. If someone lost a match, they agreed to leave the area for good.

In Vince Russo's opinion, Blair Davenport might have impressed management if she received an opportunity to save her job in a Loser Leaves Town storyline:

"Put her [Blair Davenport] in a program with her [Lyra Valkyria] for four weeks, six weeks, build it up, and go to Loser Leaves Town. You know you're gonna cut her anyway, and you know what, Chris? Maybe during that six weeks she changes your mind. But, I mean, if you know you're just gonna write these people off, give me a Loser Leaves Town match." [5:39 – 6:03]
Davenport performed on the NXT and NXT UK brands before moving to the main roster in April 2024. Her only televised main roster win came against Naomi on the August 16, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Danny Hart
