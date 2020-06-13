Liv Morgan reportedly has backstage segment pulled last minute from RAW (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon is said to have pulled or re-ordered a number of segments from Monday Night RAW in recent weeks.

Morgan has not wrestled on Raw since May 4th in a losing effort to Charlotte Flair.

Liv Morgan hasn't been on WWE TV recently

Vince McMahon recently decided to change the WWE creative structure after multiple weeks of last-minute script changes on RAW and disagreements with the man who was until recently the Executive Director, Paul Heyman.

Since then information has started to trickle out, with SportsKeeda detailing several backstage disagreements between Heyman and McMahon.

SportsKeeda has learned that one of the segments pulled last minute from this week's Monday Night RAW by Vince McMahon was one featuring Liv Morgan that continued in what has been a recent series of vignettes allowing her to communicate with fans and further express her personality.

Vince McMahon is said to have pulled or re-ordered several segments from Monday Night RAW in recent weeks, with this just the latest example of the move. Sadly, this one may have a continuing impact on the prominence and development of Liv Morgan in particular.

Liv Morgan is someone that has been pushed recently since a return during a segment between Bobby Lashley, Rusev and Lana. Shortly afterward, Morgan would be paired in a tag team with Rusev before pivoting to start a feud with Ruby Riott when it became clear that Rusev would not be signing a new contract with the WWE. Since then and until recently, Morgan has been a regular on Monday Night Raw. Sources indicate that this was due to the consistent support of Paul Heyman.

Liv Morgan has not wrestled on RAW for several weeks

Since the current pandemic situation began, Vince McMahon has been much more involved with the creative process and SportsKeeda has learned that many segments have been left on the cutting room floor featuring a number of Superstars pushed by Paul Heyman. There were said to be a series of matches planned between Ricochet and Cedric Alexander vs Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink that never happened. Vince McMahon has been in constant communication with the editing team making minor changes and tweaks without communicating directly with the executive director level.

Advertisement

Liv Morgan's last in-ring appearance on Raw was back on May 4th in a losing effort against Charlotte Flair.

Liv Morgan has a strong and loyal fanbase. While this segment has been pulled this is not a definitive indication that Vince McMahon is calling for the end of her push. However, as more information comes out it should become clear that Monday Night Raw next week is going to look very different to Monday Night Raw this week.