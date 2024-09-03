Liv Morgan responds after WWE writes "Rhea Ripley Revenge Tour" on Twitter

Liv Morgan wasn't happy with WWE's latest tweet about Rhea Ripley. In response, she accused the promotion of plagiarism.

On RAW, The Nightmare came out limping with crutches. Morgan couldn't hold back her laughter at the visual and immediately approached Rhea at the entranceway.

Liv Morgan then mocked Rhea by pretending to limp. Ripley suddenly launched an attack on Morgan using the crutches. Liv fled the spot as the fans in attendance cheered for Ripley.

Shortly after, WWE posted the video of Rhea and Liv's interaction and wrote the following in the caption: "Rhea Ripley Revenge Tour." This didn't sit well with Liv, and she responded with the following.

"Plagiarism."

For those unaware, Morgan used "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour" to describe her quest to dethrone Ripley.

At WWE Bash in Berlin, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest met Liv and Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team match. Ultimately, Rhea and Priest were victorious over The Judgment Day members. The former World Heavyweight Champion has made it clear that The Terror Twins weren't done with The Judgment Day.

Liv still has the belt that Ripley never lost. All Rhea wants is to destroy her biggest rival and win the Women's World title, which she had to vacate earlier this year.

