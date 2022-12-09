Liv Morgan reunited with former WWE stablemates, spotted with current AEW star

Liv Morgan has been spotted with her former Riott Squad stablemates. Taking to her Instagram story, the WWE Superstar shared a short clip with Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott.

Ruby is currently signed to AEW, where she works under the name Ruby Soho. During her time with WWE, she led the Riott Squad, as the faction mostly worked on the SmackDown brand around 2017.

Check out the screengrabs of the Riott Squad's reunion:

Since Riott Squad disbanded, all three former group members have gone their separate ways. As a singles star, Morgan achieved major success, especially in 2022, as she won the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, Soho made her AEW debut in 2021 as the Joker entrant in the women's Casino Battle Royale at All Out. She is yet to win a championship in the Jacksonville-based promotion, but has come close to becoming the AEW Women's World Champion and the inaugural TBS Champion.

The third member of the Riott Squad, Sarah Logan, returned to WWE last month. She has aligned herself with The Viking Raiders and will be known as Valhalla. from now on.

Liv Morgan is expected to team up with the returning Tegan Nox

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan allied with the returning Tegan Nox as the duo brawled with Damage CTRL.

Morgan initially confronted Bayley and her stablemates and took the fight to all three women, all by herself. Eventually, Nox came to the 28-year-old's rescue, as she returned to WWE after being let go in 2021.

Considering that Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nox and Morgan could step up and challenge for the titles down the road.

Liv Morgan has already enjoyed her first title reign by beating Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank this year. She could potentially kick-start 2023 by capturing the tag titles for the first time.

