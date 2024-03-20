Liv Morgan reunites with absent WWE star and 39-year wrestling veteran

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently took to social media to post a photo alongside absent WWE Superstar Sonya Deville and 39-year wrestling veteran Norman Smiley.

Smiley started his wrestling career in 1985, after which he performed for different independent wrestling promotions. He made a huge name for himself after signing with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1997 where he won the WCW Hardcore Championship twice. Since 2007, the 59-year-old legend has been training superstars in NXT. He has trained the likes of Roman Reigns, the late Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan, and more.

Morgan recently took to her Instagram stories to post a photo alongside her former trainer Norman Smiley and Sonya Deville, who has been absent from in-ring competition since July 2023 after suffering a torn ACL.

"The BEST," Liv Morgan shared.

It certainly would be exciting to watch if Morgan gets an opportunity to challenge for any title in WWE in the near future.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan talked about dethroning Rhea Ripley

During a recent interview with Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk, Liv Morgan said that her ultimate goal in her Revenge Tour is to dethrone Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion.

"My whole life has been obstacle after obstacle, so I’m really no stranger to it, whether it’s Nia Jax, who wanted to involve herself in my business, whether it’s Becky Lynch wanting to make every single thing about her. It doesn’t matter because one thing will always remain the same, and it’s that the very last stop of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour is and always will be Rhea Ripley and the Women’s World Championship. So I’m not gonna cry about it, Cathy Kelley, and if I were you, I’d just watch me," Liv Morgan said.

Many fans believe that Liv Morgan will interfere during Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania XL. Seeing what Morgan has planned for The Show of Shows will be interesting.

