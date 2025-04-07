Liv Morgan reveals what to expect from her & Dominik Mysterio as WWE enters another "new era"

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio were in Mumbai, India, to promote WWE's "new era" on Netflix, and she responded when asked about what to expect from her and Dominik.

Morgan is now laser-focused on WrestleMania and keeping things in order with The Judgment Day. The once-dominant faction seems to be in a bit of a free fall, with tensions escalating. Morgan has had visible issues with Finn Balor, who she felt took credit for his and Dominik's big win against Bron Breakker and Penta. It's true that Balor pinned Penta, but Morgan's issue was as to how much credit he took for it - which was all of it.

In an interview with Wrestle Fanent, Liv Morgan revealed what to expect from her and Dominik Mysterio in WWE's new era of Netflix in India:

"They can expect what we've been doing all year long - being the hottest, the most dominant couple in WWE, along with the hottest faction in WWE - the Judgment Day." (0:07-0:16)

Liv Morgan's WrestleMania 41 match will be set next week

It is official - Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will put the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against one team at WrestleMania 41. Nick Aldis made a massive announcement on SmackDown regarding this.

Next week on SmackDown, there will be a Gauntlet Match to determine the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Title. Morgan and Rodriguez will be keen viewers as teams from both RAW and SmackDown compete for that all-too-precious title match at WrestleMania 41.

This was an announcement made in collaboration with RAW's Adam Pearce, and it's going to be interesting to see which team emerges as the number-one contender. Considering how last year went for Morgan, fans will be happy to see that she's at least in a title match at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

