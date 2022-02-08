"That's what I'm working towards" - Liv Morgan reveals her WWE goal for 2022

Liv Morgan wants to hold championship gold in WWE before 2022 is over.

Morgan recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss all things WWE. When asked about her goals for 2022, Morgan revealed that she wants to be a champion no matter what.

"I want to be the champion however I get there. That is my be-all-end-all for 2022. That’s what I’m working towards," Liv Morgan confirmed. "Maybe also a guest spot on Euphoria. I want my candles [Shop Live More] to stay in business. Buy my candles. Just being happy and learning and staying positive and trying to navigate through this crazy thing we call life. Just enjoy everything we can. I just want to be present. Enjoy the moment while I have it."

Liv Morgan on moments that have opened the eyes of WWE management

Recently, Morgan has risen up the ranks of the WWE women's division and was featured in a high-profile feud with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in the final months of 2021.

When asked if there was a specific match or segment that caught the attention of WWE management, Morgan revealed she feels like she's been getting praise from the company on a weekly basis.

"I feel like on a weekly basis I get told, 'That was really cool. Wow, you really improved.' I feel like weekly I’m unknowingly doing things they are impressed by, but in my head, I am doing what I always do," Morgan said. "It’s funny how that always works."

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Morgan's comments? Do you think she'll manage to win a championship in WWE at some point in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Will Liv Morgan hold championship gold in 2022? Yes No 7 votes so far