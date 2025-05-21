Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley react to Dominik Mysterio potentially having a new WWE girlfriend

Liv Morgan has been missing from WWE TV for several weeks, and in that time, Finn Balor has decided to make some changes.

Ad

Balor has decided to create some waves in The Judgment Day. He introduced Roxanne Perez to his stablemates this past Monday. Not only did The Prodigy approach Dominik Mysterio with chicken tenders, but she also had a bag of apples for Carlito, something that didn't go down well with Raquel Rodriguez.

Following the show, Dominik Mysterio shared a couple of pictures from the segment on Instagram, and Liv Morgan subsequently liked the post. Dom's former on-screen partner, Rhea Ripley, also liked the post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Of course, Morgan may not be offended by Roxanne Perez at all and may actually see a point in what Balor said about wanting another woman to watch the backs of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Rhea, on the other hand, may have liked the post because she was at the receiving end of the same tricks from The Miracle Kid last summer.

Where has Liv Morgan been?

Liv Morgan stated several weeks ago that she would need some time away to film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo in Japan. The filming has now been wrapped, and it seems that she is ready to return to WWE TV, but she could be walking back into some déjà vu.

Ad

It was only when Rhea Ripley was away from WWE TV last summer that Morgan was able to get her hands on Mysterio. It seems that Balor may be looking to do the same thing with Roxanne because he knows if Mysterio is distracted, then he has a shot at taking away the 28-year-old's Intercontinental Title.

The Judgment Day has been quietly imploding for several weeks, but now Balor is actively trying to cause problems. It will be interesting to see how the story plays out in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More